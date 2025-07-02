'No other choice': Shivakumar says will stand by Siddaramaiah 

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that he will stand by CM Siddaramaiah after the latter said that he "will be the chief minister for five years." "Yes, I will continue as chief minister. Why do you have doubts?" Siddaramaiah asked reporters on Wednesday, dismissing speculation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) about an imminent shift in leadership. Shortly after this statement, Shivakumar said he has "no other option" but to support Siddaramaiah.

Leadership speculation Shivakumar says will support Siddaramaiah "What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him," he said, adding that he doesn't object to whatever decision the party high command makes. "I don't have any objection to it, whatever the party high command says and whatever they decide, it will be fulfilled. I don't want to discuss anything now. Lakhs of workers are supporting this party," Shivakumar told reporters.

Party unity Shivakumar dismisses rumors of discontent among legislators The Congress leader's message comes as party legislators, dissatisfied with the current CM, seek a leadership change, with many backing Shivakumar as the future chief minister of the state. However, Shivakumar had recently dismissed rumors of discontent among legislators. "There is no discord or unhappiness among legislators. We are only giving out responsibility and fixing accountability among MLAs. I will give notice to Iqbal [Hussain] and anyone else who talks out of line," he said.