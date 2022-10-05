Entertainment

'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' comedian Parag Kansara passes away

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 05, 2022, 07:26 pm 2 min read

Comedian Parang Kasara passed away on Wednesday

Just as we were all recovering from the demise of comedian Raju Srivastava, another unbearable loss struck the nation. Comedian Parag Kansara, one of the contestants of the first season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge passed away on Wednesday. His friend and fellow comic Sunil Pal shared the devastating news on his social media page. May Kansara's soul rest in peace.

In an Instagram video, Pal said in Hindi, "Hello friends, another shocking news has come out from the world of comedy, Parag Kansara ji, our Laughter Challenge co-contestant is no more in this world." Fans of the comedian took to the comments section and expressed their shock from hearing the news. Some fans even offered their condolences to Kansara's family.

Video Pal remembered Srivastava and Deepesh Bhan in his video

Speaking of the demise of Kansara, Pal also spoke about Srivastava and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Deepesh Bhan, who died in July. He said, "[Kansara] used to make us laugh a lot. Parag bhaiya is no more in this world. We lost Raju bhai a few days back, and we also lost Deepesh Bhan. We are losing one comedian after another."

Details Kansara also participated in 'Comedy Ka King Kaun'

A resident of Gujarat's Vadodara, Kansara rose to popularity and amassed fans by contesting in the superhit comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 1. Here, he had participated alongside Pal and Srivastava. Apart from this, he also appeared in the comedy show Comedy Ka King Kaun. But he did not make any television appearances in the last few years.

Remembrance In September, we lost Srivastava

Srivastava, who was undergoing treatment after suffering a mild heart attack in August, breathed his last on September 21. The comedic genius was working out in the gym when the heart attack hit him and he collapsed. He was hospitalized and put on a ventilator. The 58-year-old had heart issues but he was "as normal as one could be" before suffering from the attack.