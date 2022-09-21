Entertainment

India loses comedy great Raju Srivastava. He was 58

India loses comedy great Raju Srivastava. He was 58

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Sep 21, 2022, 10:46 am 2 min read

RIP Raju Srivastava! You'll always be remembered.

India's favorite "Gajodhar Bhaiya" is no more. Comedy great Raju Srivastava passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, confirmed his family members on Wednesday. He was 58. Srivastava was hospitalized and put on a ventilator after suffering a mild heart attack in August. After undergoing angioplasty, the comic gained consciousness after 15 days late last month. May his soul rest in peace.

Information After regaining consciousness, his condition was reportedly improving

After getting admitted to AIIMS on August 10, Srivastava continued to be unconscious and was being kept on life support. On August 25, it was revealed that he had finally regained consciousness. His entire family, including his wife and daughter, were with him in Delhi. Friends and colleagues like Ahsaan Qureshi and Sunil Pal were updating fans with the comedian's status.

Twitter Post May he rest in peace

Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirms his family.



He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain collapsing while working out at the gym.



(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/kJqPvOskb5 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

Information PM Modi, other leaders had provided support to Srivastava's family

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called Srivastava's wife Shikha to inquire about his health, per family sources. The leader had reportedly offered her support. Before Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also spoken to the family.

What had happened? He collapsed while running on treadmill

To recall, the comedic genius was working out in the gym and running on a treadmill when the heart attack hit him. Reportedly, the 58-year-old had heart issues but he was "as normal as one could be...with no signs of fatigue" at that point. He was staying at a hotel in the national capital where he was supposed to meet some political leaders.

Career Looking at the comedian-actor's work

Srivastava has established himself as a prominent part of the entertainment industry since the 1980s. The comedian rose to fame after he participated in Season 1 of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Since then, the actor also appeared in Hindi films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Bombay to Goa, Baazigar, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya to name a few.