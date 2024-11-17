Summarize Simplifying... In short An assistant professor in Telangana, Dr. Rahman, shaved a student's head due to his 'odd' hairstyle, sparking an official inquiry.

The student had been mocked by his peers for his hairstyle and had trimmed it under pressure, but Dr. Rahman took it a step further.

The college principal has since removed Dr. Rahman from the anti-ragging committee and initiated an investigation into his actions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident occurred on November 12

Telangana assistant professor shaves student's head because of 'odd' hairstyle

By Snehil Singh 08:00 pm Nov 17, 202408:00 pm

What's the story A faculty member of the Government Medical College in Khammam, Telangana, is under investigation after he allegedly took a student to a barber shop and got his head shaved. The incident occurred on November 12. Ironically, the assistant professor involved, Dr. Rahman, was the head of the college's anti-ragging committee at the time of this incident.

Official response

Health Minister orders inquiry into hair-shaving incident

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has ordered an official inquiry into the incident. The controversy started when second-year students allegedly mocked the first-year student from Mulugu for his hairstyle, comparing it to a Chinese one. Under pressure from his seniors, the student trimmed his hair to a simpler style. But Dr. Rahman took him to a salon and had his head shaved instead of reprimanding the seniors, saying the hairstyle "was looking odd."

Institutional action

College principal initiates action against assistant professor

Upon learning of the incident on November 13, the college's principal, Dr. S Rajeswarara Rao, removed Dr. Rahman from the anti-ragging committee and ordered an investigation. The principal stressed it was wrong for the assistant professor to indulge in such actions, saying, "It was not good on part of the assistant professor to indulge in such an activity." However, officials have clarified that this incident isn't ragging. Further action against Dr. Rahman will be decided after the investigation's findings.