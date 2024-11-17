Telangana assistant professor shaves student's head because of 'odd' hairstyle
A faculty member of the Government Medical College in Khammam, Telangana, is under investigation after he allegedly took a student to a barber shop and got his head shaved. The incident occurred on November 12. Ironically, the assistant professor involved, Dr. Rahman, was the head of the college's anti-ragging committee at the time of this incident.
Health Minister orders inquiry into hair-shaving incident
Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has ordered an official inquiry into the incident. The controversy started when second-year students allegedly mocked the first-year student from Mulugu for his hairstyle, comparing it to a Chinese one. Under pressure from his seniors, the student trimmed his hair to a simpler style. But Dr. Rahman took him to a salon and had his head shaved instead of reprimanding the seniors, saying the hairstyle "was looking odd."
College principal initiates action against assistant professor
Upon learning of the incident on November 13, the college's principal, Dr. S Rajeswarara Rao, removed Dr. Rahman from the anti-ragging committee and ordered an investigation. The principal stressed it was wrong for the assistant professor to indulge in such actions, saying, "It was not good on part of the assistant professor to indulge in such an activity." However, officials have clarified that this incident isn't ragging. Further action against Dr. Rahman will be decided after the investigation's findings.