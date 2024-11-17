Summarize Simplifying... In short Gurugram Police have arrested 11 individuals involved in a ₹33cr cyber scam, which included creating fake Instagram accounts and online ticket booking fraud.

Gurugram Police arrests 11 in ₹33cr cyber scam across India

By Akash Pandey 06:08 pm Nov 17, 2024

What's the story The Gurugram Police's cybercrime unit has arrested 11 people in a major cyber fraud case. The accused, identified as Rajender Parihar, Dharmender Parihar, Irek Khes, Deepak, Arpit Singh, Amrender alias Ami, Lokesh, Kailash Devi, Sanjay, Ashutosh, and Ashok are accused of cheating victims across India. Their nefarious activities have caused a loss of ₹33.5 crore and led to 9,226 complaints being filed across the country.

Fraudsters' modus operandi and nationwide impact

The suspects were engaged in a range of fraudulent activities, from creating fake Instagram accounts to executing task-based scams and conducting fraud in the name of online ticket booking and internet banking. This was revealed by Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (South). The police has also recovered ₹14.47 lakh cash and nine mobile phones used in these crimes.

Gurugram Police's ongoing efforts against cybercrimes

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police is further investigating this case, using information from the devices recovered from the arrested men. Diwan said their teams are constantly taking necessary action against cyber criminals. He also revealed that apart from these arrests, 20 bank officials have been arrested in the last six months for allegedly being involved in similar cyber fraud cases.

Collaboration and public advisory

The Gurugram Police is working closely with other agencies and organizations to crack down on such fraud cases. Diwan released a public advisory, asking people to be wary of suspicious callers and to be careful while sharing personal information with strangers online. The advisory is part of the police's larger plan to create awareness about cybercrime and shield citizens from possible threats.