Royal Enfield has introduced two new color options for the Classic 350 in India. The new shades are called 'Orange Ember' and 'Metallo Silver,' and will be up for grabs via the company's dealerships starting today. The Orange Ember offers a dual-tone finish of matte black and orange while the Classic 350 Metallo Silver gets a silver finish on the fuel tank and exhaust.

Design Royal Enfield Classic 350: At a glance

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is built on a single downtube frame and features a retro cruiser design. It has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a lengthy exhaust, as well as a rounded halogen headlamp. The motorcycle packs an analog instrument console and rides on alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 195kg and a 13.5-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 draws power from a BS6-compliant 346cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 19.79hp at 5,250rpm and a peak torque of 28Nm at 4,000rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the cruiser bike are handled by telescopic forks on the front side, and twin gas-charged shock absorbers with adjustable pre-load on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?