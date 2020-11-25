Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2021 version of its D'elight scooter for the European markets. It comes in red, white, and black color options. As for the highlights, it has a refreshed design, a new start-stop system, and a Euro 5-compliant 125cc engine. The vehicle, however, is unlikely to make its way to India. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Yamaha D'elight: At a glance

The 2021 Yamaha D'elight sits on an underbone frame and follows a unisex design language. It features a boomerang-shaped chrome treatment on the front apron, a flat-type-seat, a silvered grab rail, and an oval headlamp. The scooter packs an analog instrument console and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a dry weight of 99kg and a 5.5-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Yamaha D'elight draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 125cc, fuel-injected, 4-stroke engine that comes mated to an automatic gearbox. The mill makes 7hp of power at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 8.1Nm at 5,500rpm. An engine start-stop system is also on offer.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Yamaha D'elight is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by 81mm telescopic forks on the front side and a 68mm swingarm on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?