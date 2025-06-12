What's the story

HDB Financial Services, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) of HDFC Bank, is preparing to launch a ₹12,500 crore initial public offering (IPO) by mid-July, according to Moneycontrol.

The move would make it the biggest IPO of 2025 so far, surpassing Hexaware Technologies's ₹8,750 crore offer in February.

The company is currently working on its updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP), a precursor document to filing the final one before launching an initial share sale.