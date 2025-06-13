What's the story

Fidelity, a leading US-based financial services firm, has revised its valuation of Indian eyewear retailer Lenskart to $6.1 billion.

The new valuation marks a 21% increase from the previous $5 billion assessment at which Fidelity had purchased shares in Lenskart.

The updated figure was revealed in Fidelity's latest monthly portfolio holdings update as of April 30.