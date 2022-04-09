Lifestyle

5 dishes to prepare on the occasion of Ram Navami

5 dishes to prepare on the occasion of Ram Navami

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 09, 2022, 02:03 pm 2 min read

Devotees fast for 24 hours on Ram Navami and break their fast with prashad offered to God. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Celebrated on the ninth day of Navratri, Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. While some devotees fast all nine days, others only hold a special fast in honor of Ram Navami. They break their fast with some specific dishes made from ingredients permitted for consumption during the fast. Check out the recipes of the most beloved dishes for the holy day.

#1 Kala chana

Pressure cook one cup of soaked black gram seeds for around five whistles. Heat ghee in a kadhai, and add the asafoetida, cumin, and sauté. Then add coriander powder, aamchur powder, chat masala, red chili powder, and saute. Add the cooked grams into the kadhai and mix well with the masala. Add rock salt and give another mix. Serve with puri and halwa.

#2 Kalakand

Heat condensed milk in a pan, add grated paneer and mix well. Add in sugar and mix well. Let it simmer and stir frequently. Once it starts to thicken, remove from heat and mix in cardamom powder. Lay the mixture onto a greased plate. Sprinkle dry fruits on top. Let the kalakand cool at room temperature and then refrigerate it. Cut into cubes.

#3 Sooji halwa

Dry roast semolina (sooji) in a pan for a few minutes, then add ghee and cook the sooji until golden brown. Slowly add boiled water little by little and mix continuously to ensure there are no lumps. Ensure that the sooji has cooked and then add sugar and cardamom powder. Now fold in chopped cashews, almonds, and raisins. Serve hot with puri.

#4 Puran poli

This Marathi dish is prepared often on various occasions; it is basically a sweet stuffed paratha. Make dough with maida, ghee, and water. Mash pressure cooked chana dal. In a pan add the mashed dal and mix sugar with it. Add cardamom powder and nutmeg, and mix well. Stuff the maida balls with dal, and roll out parathas. Fry in ghee and serve hot.

#5 Sabudana kheer

Heat milk in a pan, when it comes to a boil add soaked tapioca pearls (sabudana). Add sugar and mix well to dissolve. Stir frequently, and cook till the pearls are transparent and soft. Add some cardamom powder and dissolved saffron to the kheer and gently mix. Cook for another few minutes until the milk thickens. Remove from heat and garnish with almonds.