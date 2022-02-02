Lifestyle

5 healthy snacks for your kids

It's important to choose the right snacks for your kids.

Children often tend to feel hungry in between their meals and snack time is the perfect opportunity to feed them some fun yet healthy food items. Packaged snacks are full of added sugars and refined flour that are bad for your kid's health and slow down their metabolism. Here are some healthy fun snacks that your kids will love.

#1 Frozen berry yogurt

Yogurt is rich in protein, calcium, and live bacteria that are extremely good for your child's health. You can make your kids have unsweetened yogurt with some honey drizzle or make this yummy frozen berry yogurt at home for them. Blend frozen mixed berries, honey, and yogurt for 20 seconds until smooth. Then scoop the yogurt mix in a bowl and serve.

#2 Sliced pears with ricotta cheese

Pears are rich in fiber, and vitamin C which is good for your child's bones, blood vessels, teeth, and muscles. However, treating your kids with fruits and vegetables can sometimes be tough, so incorporate some cheese with the pears to make it tasty yet healthy. Simply cut the pears into slices and spread ricotta cheese on top for added calcium and protein.

#3 Energy balls

This energy balls recipe is packed with nutritious and wholesome ingredients like oats, flax seeds, and almond butter. Mix one cup of oats with honey, almond butter, ground flax seeds, dried fruits or chopped dark chocolate chips, and vanilla. Then roll this mixture in the shape of small balls, refrigerate and serve. Trust us, your kids will love these balls and crave for more.

#4 Veggie pita pocket

Children generally hate greens but vegetables are a must for them to maintain their overall health. This veggie pita pocket recipe is a fun way to make your child eat veggies. Make a whole-pita bread pocket and spread hummus on it. Then fill the pita with sliced raw vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, bell peppers, and carrots. Let the kids choose their own vegetables.

#5 Baked sweet potato fries

Kids love fries and chips but these deep-fried snacks are extremely bad for their health. However, you can make some healthy fries at home with fresh sweet potatoes. Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene and are good for the skin and eyes. Peel and thinly slice one sweet potato. Mix it with salt and olive oil and bake for 20 minutes and serve hot.