Lifestyle

5 kitchen hacks you must know

5 kitchen hacks you must know

Written by Lahari Basu Feb 02, 2022, 02:10 pm 2 min read

Cooking can become a lot easier if you know some kitchen hacks.

Do you think you could do wonders in the kitchen if only you knew the secrets of the chefs? Well, you honestly don't need expensive gadgets or chef-life knife skills to impress in the kitchen. All you need are some simple and handy tricks that several chefs around the world use. Here are five quick and clever kitchen hacks you need to know.

#1 Learn to peel garlic faster

Garlic can add a zing to boring dishes. However, peeling garlic cloves can be an extremely tedious task. Here is how you can make it easy. Place whole garlic on the counter and smash the head at the base to break off the cloves. On a chopping board, press on the cloves with the flat part of a knife; the skin will come off.

#2 How to get clean cut cake wedges

Refrigerate your cake for about 10-15 minutes before slicing to help set the frosting. Use a small, sharp serrated knife and a gentle sawing motion and slice with confidence. Dip the blade of the knife in hot water to make it warm. Then wipe with a dry cloth and cut your cake into tidy slices. Repeat each time for a clean cut.

#3 Make a dent in burger patties

Before frying burger patties, make a slight dent in the center using your thumb prior to tossing it on the grill. This will reduce the cooking time, and ensure that the meat cooks evenly. The dent will also allow the meat patty to hold its shape which otherwise shrinks and puff up in the centre.

#4 Bread keeps cakes moist

Attach slices of bread to the cut edges of leftover cake with toothpicks. This will keep the cake moist for a longer time as the cake will absorb the moisture from the bread. While the bread turns hard and crusty the cake stays soft inside. You can replace the bread slices with fresh ones to keep the cake soft for a few more days.

#5 Make crystal-clear ice cubes

Ever wondered how restaurants and cafes serve clear ice cubes with your favorite beverages? You must have tried and failed several times to get those diamond-like cubes in your glass at home for your guests. The trick is to boil the water before putting it in the freezer. Ice cubes made with boiled water will be crystal clear like the ones at five-star restaurants.