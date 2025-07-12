Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' hits $100K in advance sales

'HHVM' joins ranks of films like 'Baahubali,' 'RRR'

The movie, set in the Mughal era and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, stars Kalyan as a fierce warrior and Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb.

With Nidhhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri, and Sathyaraj also on board, it's got serious star power.

Telugu films like Baahubali and RRR have already built hype for Indian movies in the US—so fans are hoping this one keeps up the momentum.