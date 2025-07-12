Next Article
TV actress Sayli Salunkhe's Instagram hacked
Sayli Salunkhe, known for her roles in shows like Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, had her Instagram hacked recently.
Followers noticed a strange post about online trading pop up on her feed, prompting them to be cautious about any links from her account.
As of now, Sayli hasn't commented on the hack.
Fahmaan Khan also fell prey to hackers
Sayli isn't alone here. Recently, actor Fahmaan Khan also had his Facebook and Instagram taken over by hackers.
He quickly told fans to avoid any odd messages or links coming from his profiles and reported everything to the platforms and cybercrime officials.
Social media security is definitely becoming a bigger concern for celebs lately.