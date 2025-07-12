Fahmaan Khan's social media accounts compromised
TV actor Fahmaan Khan just shared that his Facebook and Instagram accounts got hacked.
He posted a message urging everyone not to click on any weird links or messages from his profiles, saying, "If you receive any unusual messages, links, or requests from any other account or my account, please do not click on them or respond."
Khan reported the hack to cybercrime authorities
Khan reported the hack to Facebook, Instagram, and cybercrime authorities. He also asked fans to flag anything suspicious they see.
Sharing his concern about online safety these days, he wrote, "In a world where AI is taking over reality, this seems scary and very unsafe."
'Will be back soon'
Fahmaan—known for shows like Apna Time Bhi Aayega and Imlie—told followers he'll be back soon.
Until then, he urged everyone to ignore anything that doesn't seem real or authentic coming from his accounts.
Many other celebs have also faced similar issues
He's not alone in this—celebs like Farah Khan and Vikrant Massey have also had their socials hacked recently and warned fans about strange messages popping up from their names.