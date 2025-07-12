Next Article
Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun's film post 'Spirit' exit
Deepika Padukone has officially joined Atlee's AA22xA6 after walking away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.
She was drawn in by the chance to play a fierce warrior queen, and a behind-the-scenes video already shows her gearing up for the action.
How Padukone's 'Spirit' exit unfolded
Padukone left Spirit because of disagreements over work hours and pay.
Her strict working terms have even caused ripples in other projects, but she's now all-in for AA22xA6 and starts shooting in mid-2025.
'AA22xA6' is a ₹700 crore project
This is no small project—AA22xA6 is a massive pan-India sci-fi thriller with Allu Arjun playing three roles, and a budget close to ₹700 crore.
Expect top-notch VFX and a 2026 release.