Next Article
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' wraps up music sessions
Big news for Prabhas fans—his next movie, "Spirit," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (of "Animal" fame), has wrapped up its music production with composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar.
The film is set to start shooting in the second week of September 2025, and there's already a buzz about the soundtrack possibly being a highlight.
'Spirit' aims for a 2027 release
"Spirit" promises some serious action scenes, with Prabhas doing his own stunts as a cop—he's even working on getting leaner for the role.
Backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, the film is aiming for a 2027 release.
Once this project wraps, director Vanga will dive into writing his next ambitious film, "Animal Park."