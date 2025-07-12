'Canada not your playground': SFJ threatens Kapil Sharma Entertainment Jul 12, 2025

Comedian Kapil Sharma is under fire from Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), who claim he's promoting "Modi's Hindutva ideology" through his business ventures in Canada.

The controversy heated up after a shooting at Sharma's Surrey cafe, which was claimed by Harjeet Singh Laddi—a Germany-based Babbar Khalsa operative.

SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun argued that Canada won't let such ideologies hide behind business.