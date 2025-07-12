Next Article
'Canada not your playground': SFJ threatens Kapil Sharma
Comedian Kapil Sharma is under fire from Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), who claim he's promoting "Modi's Hindutva ideology" through his business ventures in Canada.
The controversy heated up after a shooting at Sharma's Surrey cafe, which was claimed by Harjeet Singh Laddi—a Germany-based Babbar Khalsa operative.
SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun argued that Canada won't let such ideologies hide behind business.
Laddi linked attack to things Sharma said on his show
Laddi, wanted by Indian authorities, linked the attack to things Sharma said on his show but denied any Khalistani involvement, calling it a "false flag operation."
SFJ questioned why Sharma invests in Canada if he supports PM Modi, hinting at deeper ideological tensions.
Pannun said these beliefs have no place in Canada.