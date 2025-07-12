Next Article
Father's threat preceded tennis player's murder
Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old former international tennis player, was shot and killed by her father Deepak Yadav at their Gurgaon home on July 10, 2025.
The tragedy happened after ongoing arguments about Radhika's tennis academy—Deepak wanted her to close it because neighbors mocked the family for relying on her income.
Deepak arrested, admits to murder
After the shooting, Deepak was arrested and admitted to the murder, saying he was frustrated that Radhika wouldn't shut down the academy.
He fired at least five shots while she was in the kitchen; her mother at first thought it was just a pressure cooker going off.
The case has left the community shaken.