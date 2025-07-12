'Foundation' Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+
Foundation is back on Apple TV+ with its third season, jumping 152 years ahead in the story.
This time, things get intense as The Mule—a powerful telepathic villain—shakes up the galaxy while the Cleonic Dynasty starts to crumble and Hari Seldon's Foundation gains momentum.
What to expect from the new season?
Big changes are coming: Brother Dusk faces his final days, and Brother Dawn steps up.
Demerzel (the android) finds herself torn between loyalties as she holds the mysterious Prime Radiant.
Plus, a major showdown is brewing between Gaal Dornick and The Mule.
The cast and crew
Lee Pace, Terrance Mann, and Cassian Bilton return alongside newcomers Cherry Jones and Brandon P. Bell.
David S. Goyer leads the creative team again.
New episodes drop every Friday, with the finale set for September 12, 2025.