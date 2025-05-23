'Avengers: Doomsday' now releasing in December 2026
What's the story
Disney has officially delayed the release of Marvel Studios's upcoming films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.
Doomsday's release has been pushed from May 1, 2026, to December 18, 2026—almost seven months later than planned.
Its sequel, Secret Wars, will now premiere on December 17, 2027, instead of May 7, 2027.
The announcement was made by Disney on Thursday afternoon.
Schedule overhaul
Disney's reorganization of its upcoming theatrical slate
Along with Doomsday and Secret Wars, Disney has also restructured its upcoming theatrical slate.
Various unannounced Marvel titles have been taken off the calendar, including an untitled Marvel project that was previously slated to release on February 13, 2026.
The dates of November 6, 2026, and November 5, 2027, which were also booked for untitled Marvel features, have now been rebranded as "Untitled Disney films."
Upcoming films
Marvel's 2026 theatrical lineup and future releases
Following the changes, Avengers: Doomsday and Sony's Spider-Man: Brand New Day are now the only Marvel Cinematic Universe entries scheduled for release in 2026.
There won't be a theatrical Marvel feature between The Fantastic 4: First Steps on July 25 and the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man installment on July 31, 2026—marking the MCU's biggest gap between feature films since the COVID-19 era.
The decrease in future Marvel offerings is in line with Disney CEO Bob Iger's plan for superhero films.