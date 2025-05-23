What's the story

Disney has officially delayed the release of Marvel Studios's upcoming films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Doomsday's release has been pushed from May 1, 2026, to December 18, 2026—almost seven months later than planned.

Its sequel, Secret Wars, will now premiere on December 17, 2027, instead of May 7, 2027.

The announcement was made by Disney on Thursday afternoon.