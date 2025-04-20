What's the story

Maharashtra's Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are hinting at a possible reunion after decades, in a significant political development.

This comes after two decades of separation when Raj left Shiv Sena in 2005 to launch his own party.

Shared concerns over threats to Marathi culture and identity fuel the prospect of their reconciliation.

Both leaders have signaled the state's and Marathi culture's interests over political rivalries.