Amid Raj, Uddhav Thackeray reunion hint, 'zero' formula jibe
What's the story
Maharashtra's Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are hinting at a possible reunion after decades, in a significant political development.
This comes after two decades of separation when Raj left Shiv Sena in 2005 to launch his own party.
Shared concerns over threats to Marathi culture and identity fuel the prospect of their reconciliation.
Both leaders have signaled the state's and Marathi culture's interests over political rivalries.
Reconciliation
Raj Thackeray emphasizes unity for state welfare
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has sought to downplay their differences as "minor" and harmful to the Marathi populace.
"The disputes and fights between Uddhav and me are minor—Maharashtra is much bigger than all that."
Raj further claimed these differences are expensive for Maharashtra's survival and the Marathi people.
He said he would keep aside his ego if it benefits the state.
Conditions
Uddhav Thackeray sets conditions for potential reunion
Uddhav Thackeray, head of the Shiv Sena (UBT) after the 2022 split, has set conditions for making peace with his cousin.
"I'm ready to put aside petty disputes... We cannot keep switching sides... Anyone who acts against Maharashtra's interests—I will not welcome them."
From the Uddhav camp, Sanjay Raut has said both leaders are ready to reconcile but reiterated Raj shouldn't accommodate "enemies" of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena (UBT).
Impact
Political implications of Thackeray cousins' potential reunion
The possible reunion of the Thackeray cousins could change the game for Maharashtra politics. It might form the basis of a united front against the BJP in the upcoming Mumbai civic body polls.
CM Devendra Fadnavis and State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule have both said their party would welcome such a reconciliation.
Congress party, an ally of Uddhav's Sena, too, had no objections to this possible reunion.
Reaction
'Zero plus zero...'
Sanjay Nirupam, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MP, said "two zeros" always make a zero, suggesting a reunion would not help them electorally.
"First, Uddhav went with Congress and relied on Muslim votes. But when he realised nothing was working, he started leaning towards Raj Thackeray," he said.
"This is not in Maharashtra's interest, but personal interests. Both together can never pose a challenge to Mahayuti," he added.