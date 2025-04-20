CJI responsible for civil wars in India, claims BJP MP
What's the story
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has made some controversial statements, blaming the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna for all civil wars in the country.
Dubey, in an ANI interview, criticized recent Supreme Court decisions concerning the Waqf law.
He further emphasized that it is Parliament's prerogative to make laws, not the Supreme Court's.
Party response
BJP president dissociates party from Dubey's comments
BJP President J P Nadda has distanced the party from Dubey's remarks.
"The BJP completely rejects these statements," Nadda said, asserting that the party has nothing to do with the comments made by its MPs on judiciary and CJI.
He further clarified that these are personal statements and not endorsed or supported by the BJP.
Respect for judiciary
Nadda's remarks on judiciary and party discipline
Nadda reiterated the BJP's respect for the judiciary, saying the party has always accepted its orders and suggestions.
He said all courts, including the Supreme Court, are an integral part of democracy and strong pillars protecting India's Constitution.
After Nadda's public posts, Dubey said he would adhere to the party line as a disciplined soldier of the BJP.
Legal concerns
Dubey questions Supreme Court's authority and judicial appointments
In his interview with The Indian Express, Dubey questioned the SC's authority to impose a three-month condition on the President, who is responsible for appointing CJI.
He argued that such power rests only with Parliament.
Dubey further announced that the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act for judicial appointments would be discussed in the next Parliament session.
Political backlash
Congress accuses BJP of undermining Supreme Court
Reacting to Dubey's comments, Congress has accused the BJP of systematically targeting and undermining the Supreme Court.
Party leader Jairam Ramesh said that those holding constitutional posts, ministers, and even BJP MPs are all speaking against the SC.
He further claimed that different voices are emerging deliberately to target the SC, which only advises against going against the Constitution's basic structure while making laws.