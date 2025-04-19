'Maharashtra much bigger than our fights': Thackeray cousins tease reunion
What's the story
Both Raj and Uddhav Thackeray have expressed willingness to put aside their political differences for the greater good of Maharashtra's linguistic and cultural interests.
Speaking at different events, the leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) stressed that Maharashtra's linguistic and cultural interests are more important than political squabbles.
The duo had parted ways in 2005, with Raj forming his party, the MNS.
Call for unity
Raj Thackeray advocates unity for Maharashtra's welfare
In a recent podcast, Raj said, "When major issues arise, the disputes and quarrels between us are small. For Maharashtra and the Marathi people, the conflicts between us are insignificant."
"I left Shiv Sena when MLAs and MPs were with me. Even then, I chose to walk alone because I couldn't work under anyone except Balasaheb.... I had no objection to working with Uddhav," he said.
"The question is, does the other side have the will to work with me?"
Conditions for reunion
Uddhav Thackeray's conditional readiness for reconciliation
Uddhav, like his cousin, also expressed willingness to reconcile for the interest of Maharashtra.
However, he set forth one condition before any possible reconciliation.
"But there is a condition—when we pointed out in Parliament that industries were being shifted to Gujarat, if we had united then, we could have formed a government that worked for Maharashtra."
"We cannot keep switching sides -- supporting them one day, opposing them the next, and then compromising again," Uddhav said.