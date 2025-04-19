What's the story

Both Raj and Uddhav Thackeray have expressed willingness to put aside their political differences for the greater good of Maharashtra's linguistic and cultural interests.

Speaking at different events, the leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) stressed that Maharashtra's linguistic and cultural interests are more important than political squabbles.

The duo had parted ways in 2005, with Raj forming his party, the MNS.