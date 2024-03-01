Next Article

Trading just under $407, BNB has edged over 7% in the last seven days

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Pradnesh Naik 10:59 am Mar 01, 202410:59 am

What's the story Bitcoin has shed 1.60% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $61,475.43. It is 20.03% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.11% from yesterday and is trading at $3,376.81. From last week, it is up by 14.38%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1.2 trillion and $405.72 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $406.92, which is 1.92% lower than yesterday and 7.46% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after moving up 0.49% in the last 24 hours. It is 10.32% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 3.43%) and $0.11 (down 5.88%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 33.95% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $136.79 (up 11.28%), $8.41 (down 1.26%), $0.000011 (down 3.19%), and $1.02 (down 0.66%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 33.95% while Polka Dot has gained 13.66%. Shiba Inu has gained 34.85% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 3.59% up.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, dogwifhat, Bittensor, and BitTorrent (New). They are trading at $1.61 (up 24.98%), $0.88 (up 21.55%), $0.99 (up 16.55%), $690.65 (up 13.67%), and $0.0000011 (up 12.36%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (flat), and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Data

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Pepe, Mantle, Dogecoin, JasmyCoin, and Ethereum Classic. They are trading at $0.0000022 (down 16.87%), $0.99 (down 7.61%), $0.11 (down 5.83%), $0.022 (down 5.41%), and $29.49 (down 5.12%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai. They are trading at $43.01 (up 4.55%), $19.69 (up 0.47%), $11.04 (up 2.39%), $12.87 (down 0.54%), and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $12.85 (down 0.72%), $3.22 (down 2.84%), $2.95 (down 3.14%), $7.77 (down 1.40%), and $1.91 (up 1%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.26 trillion, a 1.2% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $154.82 billion, which marks a 12.0% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.63 trillion, compared to $1.42 trillion three months ago.