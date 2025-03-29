What's the story

Envelope budgeting is a tried-and-true method to keep your finances in check by dividing cash into various "envelopes" for expenses.

It allows you to keep a tab on your spending, prevents you from overspending, and helps you save like a pro.

By distributing money into envelopes, you can visualize your monthly spending with ease.

Here are five steps to ace envelope budgeting and take control of your finances.