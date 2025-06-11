Nothing Phone 3 leak reveals it's ditching signature Glyph lights
What's the story
The upcoming Nothing Phone 3, which is set to launch on July 1, may ditch the signature Glyph lights.
The speculation comes from a recent leak by tipster Max Jambor.
The image shared by Jambor doesn't show the distinctive Glyph lights that have been a hallmark of previous Nothing phones.
Instead, it shows the upcoming flagship smartphone with a cleaner but generic back panel design.
Design evolution
No more glyph lights?
The decision to remove the Glyph lights isn't entirely surprising. Nothing had hinted at this change in a video posted on X, where the Phone (1)'s lights faded away.
The leak also reveals an interesting camera array design for the Phone 3. It features a triple-lens setup that seems to strike a balance between previous models with more pronounced bumps and subtler designs.
Hardware details
Flat display with ultra-thin bezels
The leaked render also shows the Essential Key, alongside the usual power and volume buttons. This confirms that Nothing is keeping its signature hardware shortcut.
As for the front display, a flat-screen design is expected with a centered punch-hole camera and uniform, thin bezels.
The image shows most of the internals hidden behind solid gray panels, indicating a possible shift to a faux-transparent design.
Design details
Nothing Phone 3 expected to be priced around £800
The Nothing Phone 3 is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC or MediaTek Dimensity 9400 series chipset.
The handset will pack a battery larger than 5,000mAh and is expected to be priced around £800. In India, it could cost around ₹50,000-60,000.
The official unveiling of the Nothing Phone 3 is set for July 1.