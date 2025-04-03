What's the story

Automattic, the parent firm of WordPress, has announced a workforce reduction impacting nearly 16% of its staff. Over 280 employees across 90 countries have lost their jobs.

CEO Matt Mullenweg disclosed the decision in a memo shared on the company's website.

The layoffs are part of a restructuring effort to improve agility and focus on product quality.

The move comes as Automattic navigates through rapid technological advancements and stiff competition in the market.