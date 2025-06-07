What's the story

The Israeli military has recovered the body of Nattapong Pinta, a Thai hostage who was held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the recovery on Saturday.

Pinta's body was found in Rafah, southern Gaza, and had been held by a Palestinian militant group called Mujahedeen Brigades.

His family in Thailand has been informed about his death.