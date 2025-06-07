Body of Thai hostage recovered by IDF in Gaza
What's the story
The Israeli military has recovered the body of Nattapong Pinta, a Thai hostage who was held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.
Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the recovery on Saturday.
Pinta's body was found in Rafah, southern Gaza, and had been held by a Palestinian militant group called Mujahedeen Brigades.
His family in Thailand has been informed about his death.
Hostage tragedy
Pinta abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz
Pinta, an agricultural worker, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, a small community near the Gaza border.
During the 2023 Hamas-led attack, one in four residents of this community were either killed or taken hostage, in what is described as a trigger for the war on Gaza.
The Israeli military said that Pinta was abducted alive but was later killed by his captors.
Conflict aftermath
October 7 Hamas attack and Israel's military campaign
The October 7 Hamas attack killed 1,200 people in Israel, making it the deadliest day for the country.
The assault also saw 251 hostages being taken to Gaza, with 55 still remaining there. Israeli authorities believe that 20 of these hostages are still alive.
In retaliation for the attacks, Israel launched a military campaign that has resulted in over 54,000 Palestinian deaths according to health authorities in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.
Additional recoveries
Bodies of 2 more Israeli-American hostages also recovered
Along with Pinta's body, the bodies of two more Israeli-American hostages were also recovered this week.
There has been no immediate comment from the Mujahedeen Brigades regarding these developments.
The ongoing conflict has left much of Gaza in ruins and displaced a significant portion of its population of over 2 million people.