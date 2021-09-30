Sharp launches AQUOS zero6 and sense6 smartphones with OLED displays

Sharp AQUOS zero6 and sense6 launched in Japan

Japanese tech giant Sharp has unveiled two new smartphones, the AQUOS zero6 and AQUOS sense6 in its home country. Both the devices come with a high refresh rate OLED display, triple rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, and Android 11 support. They are also equipped with a 'ProPix3' image processing engine that is claimed to provide a wide dynamic range.

The Sharp AQUOS zero6 and AQUOS sense6 feature a teardrop notch display, a water resistant built, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former bears a 6.4-inch IGZO OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The latter has a 120Hz, 6.1-inch IGZO OLED display with 1,300-nits of peak brightness. The duo offers a Full-HD+ resolution and 10-bit color support.

Sharp AQUOS sense6

The Sharp AQUOS zero6 sports a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper along with a 3D ToF sensor and a laser autofocus system. The AQUOS sense6 has a similar camera arrangement but without the 3D ToF sensor and laser autofocus. For selfies, they pack a 12.6MP (f/2.3) and an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper, respectively.

The Sharp AQUOS zero6 and AQUOS sense6 draw power from a Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 690 chipset, respectively, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The former packs a 4,010mAh battery, whereas the latter houses a 4,570mAh battery. The duo runs on Android 11 OS. They also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC.

Sharp AQUOS zero6 and AQUOS sense6: Pricing and availability

Sharp is yet to announce the pricing details of the AQUOS zero6 and AQUOS sense6 smartphones. However, it is confirmed that the zero6 will be available in early-October and the sense6 in mid-November.