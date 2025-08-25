Manoj Bajpayee's 'Jugnuma' gets release date; marks his comeback
Manoj Bajpayee's new film Jugnuma is coming to Indian cinemas on September 12, 2024.
Directed by Raam Reddy (of Thithi fame) and executive produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, the movie has already picked up big awards at the Leeds International Film Festival and MAMI Mumbai.
Internationally, it's called The Fable.
Film is set in late 1980s Himalayas
Set in the late 1980s Himalayas, Jugnuma follows Dev (Bajpayee) as he faces mysterious fires in his orchards—leading to some unexpected personal discoveries.
The cast also includes Deepak Dobriyal and Priyanka Bose. Anurag Kashyap has praised Bajpayee's performance, while Guneet Monga Kapoor calls the film artistically rich—shot entirely on celluloid for a classic vibe.
Dialogues are penned by Varun Grover, with Flip Films handling distribution to bring this story to audiences across India.