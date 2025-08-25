Manoj Bajpayee's 'Jugnuma' gets release date; marks his comeback

Film is set in late 1980s Himalayas

Set in the late 1980s Himalayas, Jugnuma follows Dev (Bajpayee) as he faces mysterious fires in his orchards—leading to some unexpected personal discoveries.

The cast also includes Deepak Dobriyal and Priyanka Bose. Anurag Kashyap has praised Bajpayee's performance, while Guneet Monga Kapoor calls the film artistically rich—shot entirely on celluloid for a classic vibe.

Dialogues are penned by Varun Grover, with Flip Films handling distribution to bring this story to audiences across India.