What to expect from Oscar Isaac-Carey Mulligan's 'Beef' Season 2
What's the story
The Netflix comedy-drama series Beef, which was released in 2023, will return for a second season after its successful first run that bagged eight Primetime Emmy Awards.
The show first focused on two people from different walks of life whose lives change after a road rage incident. This story was brought to life by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.
But the new season will have a completely new story with a new cast.
New cast
'Beef' S02 will star Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan
The second season of Beef will have a new lead cast including Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan.
Other notable additions to the ensemble include Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Youn Yuh-jung, Song Kang-ho, Seoyeon Jang, William Fichtner, Mikaela Hoover, and BM.
The change in casting comes as the series moves to an anthology format with each season telling a different story.
Storyline shift
'Beef' S02: A shift in narrative direction
The next season of Beef won't pick up from where the first season left off.
It will tell a new story of a young couple who see their boss and his wife in an altercation, resulting in unforeseen changes in their lives.
Netflix's official synopsis for the second season reads, "A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner."
Production status
'Beef' S02: Release date and production updates
Netflix is yet to announce the official release date for Beef's second season. However, Mulligan confirmed that filming for the eight-episode season is already underway.
If the production follows a similar timeline as the first season, which began in April 2022 and was released a year later in April 2023, fans can expect the premiere of Beef Season 2 by late 2025 or early 2026.
Actor's insights
Meanwhile, Mulligan shared insights about 'Beef' S02
Speaking during an interview at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance, Mulligan disclosed that she had "just started" filming for Beef's second season.
She also mentioned that almost everything about the new season is different but creator Lee Sung Jin's brilliance remains a constant.
Mulligan's insights give fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from the upcoming season of this acclaimed Netflix series.