What's the story

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Rakhi Sawant is back in the headlines, and this time, it's not because of her antics.

The 46-year-old model-dancer recently claimed that she is going to marry Pakistani actor, producer, and police officer Dodi Khan.

Speaking to ETimes, she said she has been getting a lot of proposals since her Pakistan visit and that she loves the country.

Let's take a closer look at who Khan is.