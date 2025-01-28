Who's Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant's potential future husband from Pakistan
What's the story
Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Rakhi Sawant is back in the headlines, and this time, it's not because of her antics.
The 46-year-old model-dancer recently claimed that she is going to marry Pakistani actor, producer, and police officer Dodi Khan.
Speaking to ETimes, she said she has been getting a lot of proposals since her Pakistan visit and that she loves the country.
Let's take a closer look at who Khan is.
About the personality
Everything we know about Khan
Per reports, Khan isn't only an actor and filmmaker but also a police officer.
On Sunday, he fueled the speculation by posting a video on Instagram, asking, "Rakhi ji ye bataiye baraat leke India aana hai ya Dubai? (Rakhi ji, please tell me, should I bring the wedding procession to India or Dubai?)."
As anticipated, not everyone is buying into the romance. Some netizens quickly labeled the news a "publicity stunt," implying that the two aren't truly getting married.
Wedding details
Sawant and Khan's wedding plans and public interaction
Meanwhile, Sawant and Khan are planning a traditional Pakistani wedding with Islamic rituals, and then a reception in India.
Their honeymoon destinations are either Switzerland or the Netherlands, after which they plan to settle in Dubai.
When Khan shared a video on Instagram asking Sawant about their wedding location, Sawant quickly responded with laughing emojis and a sweet message expressing her love for her friends.
Past relationships
Sawant's previous marriages were fraught with controversy
Sawant's romantic history has been a tumultuous one.
In 2023, she was involved in a public feud with her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani. Their marriage in 2022 ended by the first half of 2023 with Sawant filing for divorce over allegations of cheating and domestic violence.
Before Khan Durrani, Sawant was reportedly married to businessman Ritesh Singh whom she introduced on Bigg Boss in 2020 but separated in 2022.