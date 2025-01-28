Guru Randhawa surpasses Drake, Dua Lipa with 14B YouTube streams
What's the story
Guru Randhawa has scripted history!
The 33-year-old Punjabi pop star has become the first Indian artist to cross a staggering 14 billion streams on YouTube. This feat places him ahead of global music legends like Drake, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Travis Scott.
His official artist channel on the platform has received a total of 749 million views and has 4.4 million subscribers, reportedly.
Top hits
Randhawa's most-streamed songs on YouTube in 2024
According to data from YouTube, Randhawa's most streamed songs in 2024 were Ishare Tere with Dhvani Bhanushali, In Love with Raja Kumari, and Pagal with Babbu Maan. These tracks played a major role in his record-breaking number of streams.
The artist is known for popular hits like Patola, Naach Meri Rani, Suit Suit, Lagdi Lahore Di, Morni Banke, Ban Ja Rani, Slowly Slowly, Kaun Nachdi, and High Rated Gabru among others.
Artist's statement
'Honored to represent India on this platform': Randhawa
In a statement, Randhawa expressed his pride and gratitude for this milestone.
He said, "This milestone is a proud moment, not just for me but for Indian music as a whole."
"It shows how far our sound has traveled and how powerful it can be in bringing people together. I'm honored to represent India on this platform and remain forever thankful to everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey."
Future endeavors
Randhawa's upcoming projects and personal journey
In December 2024, Randhawa announced his new song titled Punjab. He is also gearing up for his next acting role in the film Shaunki Sardar, which is slated to release in May 2025.
Over the weekend, he visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and took a dip in the holy waters. On social media, he shared about starting his "new journey with God's blessing."