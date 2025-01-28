What's the story

Guru Randhawa has scripted history!

The 33-year-old Punjabi pop star has become the first Indian artist to cross a staggering 14 billion streams on YouTube. This feat places him ahead of global music legends like Drake, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Travis Scott.

His official artist channel on the platform has received a total of 749 million views and has 4.4 million subscribers, reportedly.