How to dispute Content ID claim on your YouTube video
What's the story
YouTube has detailed an elaborate process for users to dispute Content ID claims on their videos.
The procedure would come into play if the user believes they have all necessary rights to the content, or if they think the video was misidentified due to an error.
Notably, copyright strikes are different from Content ID claims and are handled differently by YouTube.
Process commencement
Dispute initiation and claimant notification
To start a dispute, users first have to log into the YouTube Studio app. Then, they have to choose a video with a copyright restriction and tap on the restriction.
After reviewing issues and choosing the appropriate claim, they can proceed by tapping 'Dispute.'
The person or entity who made the claim (the claimant) is notified as soon as a dispute is lodged.
Dispute resolution
Understanding the dispute process and potential outcomes
Upon receiving a dispute, the claimant has 30 days to respond. They can either release their claim (if they agree with the dispute) or reinstate it (if they believe their claim is still valid).
If the takedown request is submitted and found valid, YouTube will remove the video and issue a copyright strike to the channel.
However, if there's no response in 30 days, YouTube will automatically release the claim on your video.
Appeal procedure
Appeal process for rejected disputes
If a dispute is rejected, the claim will stay on the video. However, users can appeal this decision too if they still feel the claim is invalid.
The original dispute and the appeal are both reviewed by the claimant as YouTube doesn't make ownership determinations, or decide what content qualifies for exceptions to copyright like fair use or fair dealing.