How to pin important messages in a WhatsApp chat
What's the story
WhatsApp lets you pin important messages within chats, making it especially useful in group conversations where key information can easily get lost among numerous daily messages.
Initially, users were allowed to pin a single message, but WhatsApp has now expanded the feature to allow up to three messages to be pinned at once.
User guide
Take a look at the quick process
To pin a message in a chat, tap and hold the message, then select the pin icon appearing at the top.
Choose the duration and confirm by tapping "Pin" again.
To unpin a message, tap and hold it, then select the unpin icon.
When you pin a message, participants receive a system notification about the pinned message and the person responsible.
Time durations
Three timeframes are available for pins
WhatsApp allows you to set a timeframe for pinned messages, making it easier to avoid manually unpinning messages that are no longer needed.
When pinning a message, you can choose from three timeframes: 24 hours, seven days, or 30 days.
After the selected period expires, the message will automatically be unpinned from the chat.