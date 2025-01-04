How to start a group chat on Instagram
What's the story
Instagram's group chat feature helps you connect with multiple friends at once.
Whether you're planning a gathering, discussing the latest TV show episode, or organizing a surprise party, Instagram group chats are perfect for group communication.
Note that you can add up to 250 participants in one group chat. Here's how to get started.
User guide
Take a look at the process
Open Instagram and tap the Messenger icon in the top-right corner of the app to access DMs.
Next, tap the paper-pencil icon in the top-right corner of the screen and select "Create group chat."
Next, add participants by tapping on the checkbox or by typing names in search field.
As you type, Instagram will suggest usernames to help you quickly find and add people.
Next
What to do next?
After selecting the participants, give your group chat a name by tapping the "Group name" icon at the top.
Then, press the "Create group chat" button at the bottom.
Once the group is created, you can change its name, add a group image and theme, invite more members, or share an invite link for others to join.