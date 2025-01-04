How to allow sensitive ads on your YouTube channel, videos
What's the story
YouTube has added a feature allowing creators to opt into sensitive ad categories, and permitting ads in those categories to show on or next to their YouTube videos.
This voluntary option can increase their revenue by leveraging advertiser demand.
The opt-in process is simple and can be done either through the 'Watch Page Ads' tab or the 'Settings' tab in YouTube Studio.
Process
Opting in via the Watch Page Ads tab
To opt into sensitive ad categories, creators first have to sign in to YouTube Studio on their computer.
After clicking on 'Earn' in the left menu, they should select 'Watch Page Ads.'
The next step is to click on 'Ad categories' and then 'Sensitive categories' in the horizontal bar at the top of the page.
Creators can unblock any category they want to allow by clicking 'Unblock' next to it and saving their changes.
Alternate route
Alternative method via the Settings tab
Alternatively, users can opt into sensitive ad categories from the Settings tab in YouTube Studio.
After clicking on 'Settings' in the left menu, creators should click on 'Ad categories.'
They then have to click on 'Sensitive categories' in the horizontal bar at the top of the page.
Just like the previous method, creators can unblock any category they want to allow by clicking 'Unblock' next to it and saving changes.
Update timeline
Changes take effect within 24 hours
Once creators opt into sensitive ad categories and save their changes, they should see these modifications on their channel within 24 hours. This feature gives creators a chance to potentially boost their revenue by matching advertiser demand in these particular categories.