How to share your screen during WhatsApp video calls
What's the story
WhatsApp offers a handy feature which lets you share your device's screen with other participants during video calls.
This is particularly useful in situations such as video presentations, that require sharing content in real-time.
WhatsApp's screen share feature enhances the user experience by allowing video call participants to view everything happening on the caller's phone.
User guide
Start or stop screen sharing
Open WhatsApp and start a video call. Tap the three-dot icon at the bottom.
Select the "Share screen" option and tap "Start Now" to confirm your intention to share your screen.
Once confirmed, your screen will be visible to all other participants in the call.
To stop sharing your screen, simply tap the "Stop sharing" option.
Consideration
Key points to remember
While sharing your screen, any information displayed, including usernames and passwords, will be visible to the person you're sharing with.
Note that screen sharing is not available during audio calls.
Screen sharing is end-to-end encrypted and not recorded by WhatsApp. No one outside the call, including WhatsApp, can view or listen to what you share on your screen.