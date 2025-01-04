Why SpaceX wants to deploy Starlink internet satellites using Starship
What's the story
SpaceX is about to take its Starship test flight program to the next level by showcasing payload deployment for the first time.
The next rocket launch will be carrying 10 Starlink "simulators," which are designed to mimic the size and weight of SpaceX's satellites.
These models will follow the same path as the upper stage of Starship, before landing in the Indian Ocean.
Strategic shift
Starship's role in future satellite deployment
The operational version of mock satellites, called V3, will likely be the first real payloads Starship carries.
Starship's integration is critical to SpaceX's plan of speeding up the deployment of its Starlink satellite constellation and reducing launch costs.
At present, SpaceX relies on its trusty Falcon 9 rocket to launch Starlink satellites (V2 Mini) but intends to switch to the heavier next-gen V3 satellites with Starship because of its better payload capacity.
Network expansion
Significant boost in Starlink network's capacity
SpaceX plans to launch 60 V3 satellites on each Starship mission, a move that will massively boost the capacity of the Starlink network with 60 terabits per second.
This would be more than 10 times the downlink and 24 times the uplink capacity of the current V2 Mini satellites.
The transition to Starship for satellite deployment highlights SpaceX's dedication to expanding and enhancing its global broadband internet coverage.
Rocket enhancements
Upgrades for 7th Starship test launch announced
Ahead of the seventh test launch later this month, SpaceX has announced a number of upgrades to the rocket. These include improvements to the propulsion system, avionics, and heat shield.
SpaceX says these modifications will improve both reliability and performance.
During this test flight, SpaceX also plans to "catch" the Super Heavy booster — a feat first accomplished during October's fifth test.