Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan booked for harassing female actor
What's the story
Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is in legal trouble for allegedly harassing a prominent female actor on social media.
The Elamakkara Police have booked Sasidharan under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges include stalking, criminal intimidation, and defamation.
The case was registered after the actor filed a complaint on Monday.
Past allegations
Filmmaker's previous legal encounter and recent claims
This isn't Sasidharan's first brush with the law.
In May 2022, he was arrested for allegedly blackmailing and defaming the same actor on social media, but was later released on bail.
Coming to the recent case, Sasidharan claimed in a Facebook post that the actor and her daughter's lives were in danger.
He also alleged that a third party filed the recent complaint using her name, sharing a copy of the FIR against him online.
Film release
Sasidharan released award-winning film online amid controversy
Amid these allegations, Sasidharan announced the free online release of his film Kayattam. He cited external interference in its theatrical release as the reason.
"I completed 'Kayattam' in 2019, a film that has earned several awards both nationally and internationally," he said.
Despite its accolades, Sasidharan claimed he faced obstacles in bringing it to audiences.
It stars Manju Warrier.
Career concerns
Filmmaker alleged external forces, urged open-minded viewing
Sasidharan alleged external forces were stopping Warrier from working with him. He was worried about his safety and how he would be able to continue making films.
So, he decided to release Kayattam online for free on various social media platforms. This isn't the first time for Sasidharan, either, as he had released another film, Vazhakku, under similar circumstances.
He urged audiences to watch Kayattam with an open mind and without prejudice.