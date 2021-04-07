-
Mask compulsory even if driving alone, rules Delhi High CourtLast updated on Apr 07, 2021, 12:25 pm
-
Wearing a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic is compulsory even when a person is driving alone in a car, the Delhi High Court ruled on Wednesday, terming cars a "public place."
Judge Pratibha M Singh announced the decision while hearing a batch of petitions involving fines for not wearing a mask while driving cars alone.
Here are more details on this.
-
-
Quote
Mask is like a Suraksha Kavach, the court said
-
"A mask is like a Suraksha Kavach (protective shield) for preventing the spread of the coronavirus. It protects the person wearing it as also the person who is exposed...wearing of masks has been one measure that has saved millions of lives," the court reportedly observed.
-
Details
It's the least anyone can do to be safe: Judge
-
"Even if you are alone in the car, why object to wearing a mask? It is for your own safety," the judge said, adding, "The pandemic crisis has increased. Whether a person is vaccinated or not, they should wear masks."
This is the least that anyone can do to be safe against COVID-19, she further said citing the advice of experts.
-
Pleas
Petitions filed by several who paid Rs. 500 fines
-
One of the petitions was filed by lawyer Saurabh Sharma, who had approached the court challenging a Rs. 500 fine that he was forced to pay by the Delhi Police for driving without a mask.
Two more petitioners had challenged similar fines, even demanding compensation for alleged "mental harassment."
The court also said that advocates have a "higher duty" to show compliance.
-
History
Health Ministry had earlier said there was no such rule
-
There has been confusion over the matter for a long time.
The Union Health Ministry had earlier clarified there was no rule that a person should wear a mask while driving alone, adding that state governments were free to take a call.
The Delhi government, on the other hand, has argued in favor of wearing masks in all public as well as private vehicles.
-
Situation
India sees massive surge in coronavirus cases
-
The Delhi HC's ruling has come as India continues to witness a worrying surge in daily new coronavirus cases.
In fact, the country yesterday reported more than 1.1 lakh fresh infections, the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak, taking the nationwide tally to over 1.28 crore.
India's death toll currently stands at 1,66,208, according to Worldometers.