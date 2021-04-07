Wearing a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic is compulsory even when a person is driving alone in a car, the Delhi High Court ruled on Wednesday, terming cars a "public place." Judge Pratibha M Singh announced the decision while hearing a batch of petitions involving fines for not wearing a mask while driving cars alone. Here are more details on this.

Quote Mask is like a Suraksha Kavach, the court said

"A mask is like a Suraksha Kavach (protective shield) for preventing the spread of the coronavirus. It protects the person wearing it as also the person who is exposed...wearing of masks has been one measure that has saved millions of lives," the court reportedly observed.

Details It's the least anyone can do to be safe: Judge

"Even if you are alone in the car, why object to wearing a mask? It is for your own safety," the judge said, adding, "The pandemic crisis has increased. Whether a person is vaccinated or not, they should wear masks." This is the least that anyone can do to be safe against COVID-19, she further said citing the advice of experts.

Pleas Petitions filed by several who paid Rs. 500 fines

One of the petitions was filed by lawyer Saurabh Sharma, who had approached the court challenging a Rs. 500 fine that he was forced to pay by the Delhi Police for driving without a mask. Two more petitioners had challenged similar fines, even demanding compensation for alleged "mental harassment." The court also said that advocates have a "higher duty" to show compliance.

History Health Ministry had earlier said there was no such rule

There has been confusion over the matter for a long time. The Union Health Ministry had earlier clarified there was no rule that a person should wear a mask while driving alone, adding that state governments were free to take a call. The Delhi government, on the other hand, has argued in favor of wearing masks in all public as well as private vehicles.

Situation India sees massive surge in coronavirus cases