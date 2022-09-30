India

Don't fetch refreshments for doctors, staffers: AIIMS tells security staff

Don't fetch refreshments for doctors, staffers: AIIMS tells security staff

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 30, 2022, 07:37 pm 2 min read

Dr. Srinivas was appointed as the director of AIIMS on last Saturday.

The new director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Dr. M Srinivas issued an order on Thursday barring security staffers from fetching tea or snacks for doctors or other staff members while on duty. The order also prohibited personnel from having food or refreshments during duty hours. The memorandum says anyone found not complying will be removed from the payroll of AIIMS.

Information Department and cafeteria in-charges to be held responsible

The order came after the director noticed a security staffer carrying tea on a tray in the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Center. He found that a hospital staff member had asked the security guard to fetch tea. The memorandum reads if any security guard is found violating the order, then the person in-charge of the respective department and the cafeteria in-charge would be held responsible.

Twitter Post Read the memorandum here

Newly-appointed @aiims_newdelhi director M Srinivas in action one after another



No security guards will be engaged into works other than they have been hired for.



It should be implemented in letter and spirit @AsianetNewsEN pic.twitter.com/MlAxR6GHkp — Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) September 29, 2022

Statement Only carry out jobs specified in tender agreement

The order said that such incidents not only compromised the security, which was the very purpose of deploying the personnel, but was also bad optics for the security services of the institution. Therefore the services of the security staff should not be used for anything other than their job prescribed as per the tender agreement, which is keeping watch and ward services.

Details Previously was dean at ESIC Hospital, Hyderabad

Previously, Dr. Srinivas was posted as the dean at the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Hyderabad. Ever since taking charge as the director, Dr. Srinivas is said to take an inspection round in various wards and the outpatient department (OPD) every morning at 6 am, according to a report by Jagran. Other similar orders are expected to be announced, the report said.