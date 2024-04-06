Next Article

He compared the ideology reflected in the manifesto to that of the Muslim League

PM Modi says Congress's manifesto bears 'imprint of Muslim League'

By Chanshimla Varah 06:54 pm Apr 06, 202406:54 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized the Congress Party's Lok Sabha election manifesto, stating it carries the "stamp of the Muslim League." Speaking at a gathering in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, he claimed that the manifesto shows that the current Congress is entirely disconnected from the dreams and ambitions of modern India. He further compared the ideology reflected in the manifesto to that of the Muslim League during India's struggle for independence.

Context

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi's remarks came a day after the Congress party unveiled its manifesto for the general elections. The manifesto emphasized 'Paanch Nyay' or 'five pillars of justice', including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay.' In its manifesto, the party pledged to provide a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP), set a national minimum wage at ₹400 per day, reform personal laws, and conduct a nationwide caste census, among other things.

Manifesto critique

PM Modi accuses Congress of divisive tactics

PM Modi further extended his critique of the Congress's manifesto, asserting it was heavily influenced by the Muslim League and leftist ideologies. He labeled the manifesto as a pack of untruths, stating that every page hinted at fragmenting India. These sentiments were reiterated at a rally in Ajmer, Rajasthan, where he claimed that "the same ideology is mirrored in the Congress manifesto as was in the Muslim League during our independence."

Election appeal

PM Modi urges voters to punish Congress

In his speech, Modi also urged voters to use their vote on April 19 as a means to punish the Congress party. He stated, "The Congress has never bothered about nari shakti (women power). Generations of women have suffered after Independence. Shouldn't a Congress like this be punished?" He suggested that the party's manifesto aimed to push India back into the past century.

Women empowerment

PM Modi highlights government's initiatives for women

Further, Modi highlighted his government's initiatives for women and unborn children. He mentioned the construction of toilets, provision of LPG cylinders, tap water, and nutrition for pregnant women as key achievements. He proudly stated that his government had opened doors for women in various sectors, including the army and space research. "All this was just a trailer, we will take...country forward much further. Your dreams are my commitment. We have to make India a developed nation by 2047," he added.

Congress

Modi does not know history: Congress

Shortly after PM Modi's remarks, the Congress hit back, saying the PM did not know his history. It pointed out that Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was part of a coalition government in Bengal with the Muslim League in the early 1940s. "Mookerjee...was himself part of the coalition government in Bengal with the Muslim League...It is the BJP, not the Congress, that believes in and practices the politics of divisiveness," Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said.