Reddit will not let users opt out of personalized ads

By Sanjana Shankar 07:14 pm Sep 28, 202307:14 pm

The changes will be rolled out in the coming weeks

Reddit revealed that users will no longer have the option to opt out of ad personalization based on their activity within the platform. This decision is part of a series of updates to Reddit's privacy, advertising, and location settings. Jutta Williams, Reddit's Head of Privacy, assured that most users won't notice any changes to their ads, and those who had previously opted out of ad personalization "will not result in seeing more ads or sharing on-platform activity with advertisers."

Certain countries will be exempted

Addressing concerns from Reddit users, Williams explained that the update doesn't alter how Reddit collects or shares data. The platform uses data for ad targeting but doesn't share user information or activity with third parties for advertising outside of Reddit. Exceptions have been made for certain countries, although there is no information on which specific regions. European countries might be exempted due to potential conflicts with the EU's GDPR, which is short for General Data Protection Regulation.

Changes to advertising settings and controls

As part of these updates, Reddit is merging two toggles related to displaying ads based on activity and information from partners into one toggle. The platform is eliminating toggles for post recommendations based on general location and activity on partner sites and apps. However, Reddit plans to introduce controls to limit specific advertising categories including alcohol, weight loss, dating, gambling, pregnancy, and parenting.

The changes will roll out in the coming weeks

Reddit is also streamlining its location customization setting under a single menu, making it more accessible through app and web settings. These changes are part of the platform's efforts to boost monetization. In recent months, Reddit has modified its data API terms and launched a new creator rewards program to encourage users to post more content. The said changes to Reddit's advertising settings will be rolled out in the upcoming weeks.