World

Dallas: 6 feared dead as 2 WWII-era planes collide mid-air

Dallas: 6 feared dead as 2 WWII-era planes collide mid-air

Written by Pirzada Shakir Edited by Mohd. Fahad Nov 13, 2022, 10:49 am 2 min read

After the Bell P-63 Kingcobra hit, a wing of the B-17 fell causing a major fireball and smoke

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra, two World War II era planes, crashed into each other mid-air in the United States (US) on Saturday. As per reports, six people on board the two planes are feared dead. The crash was recorded on camera as the aircraft were part of an airshow in Dallas city of Texas.

Account Eyewitness recollect the incident at the airshow

A lawyer, who along with his 12-year-old daughter was at the airshow, has been quoted by The New York Times as recounting, "There were several aircraft flying at the same time." At the time of crash, "the narrator was describing the significance of the planes, and patriotic music was playing in the background," he added. Another eyewitness said, "Everybody was gasping and in shock."

Details How exactly did the crash happen?

Several videos on social media, showing people in shock and horror, captured how exactly the crash took place. Videos show the P-63 Kingcobra, a fighter plane, slamming into the Boeing B-17, a four-engine bomber, in mid-air. Coming from the same side, Kingcobra chased the low-flying Boeing B-17 and hit it, following which a wing of the B-17 fell, triggering a major fireball and smoke.

Twitter Post Visuals of the mid-air collision involving the two planes

⚠️ GRAPHIC VIDEO: A mid-air collision involving two planes near the Dallas Executive Airport, today. The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at 1:25 p.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. A @FOX4 viewer took this video. @FOX4 is working for more details. pic.twitter.com/jdA6Cpb9Ot — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) November 12, 2022

Statement Authorities in the city on alert

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson took to Twitter to share the details of the action being taken. He said, "National Transportation Safety Board had taken control of the crash scene with local police and fire providing support." To note, the two planes were usually seen in airshows and museums, as experts say, "It is rare to have either of the aircraft in flying condition."

Twitter Post Mayor of Dallas city shares details of the crash

As many of you have now seen, we have had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an airshow. Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time. The @NTSB has taken command of the crash scene with @DallasPD and @DallasFireRes_q continuing to provide support. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) November 12, 2022