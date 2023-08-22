BWF World Championships 2023: Nozomi Okuhara ends PV Sindhu's journey

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 22, 2023 | 09:29 pm 1 min read

PV Sindhu crashes out of the 2023 World Championship after losing to Nozomi Okuhara

PV Sindhu has crashed out of the 2023 BWF World Championships after losing to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara on Tuesday. The 16th seed Indian lost the second-round clash 14-21, 14-21 to bow out of the competition. Sindhu, India's only gold medallist in this competition, was also the country's only representative in the women's singles category. Here are the key stats.

BWF Head-to-head: Sindhu 9-9 Okuhara

The two faced each other a total of 17 times before this clash, and Sindhu prevailed with nine wins to Okuhara's eight victories. Notably, Sindhu defeated her to win the World Championship gold medal in 2019. However, in the 2017 World Championship final, Okuhara beat Sindhu. Okuhara had won the most recent clash, and she leveled the head-to-head record with this win.

A tough year for Sindhu

Sindhu has had a forgettable 2023, studded with injuries and wavering form. She has struggled to maintain her level of play and has crashed out in the opening round in seven different events this year. Her best performance this year was reaching the semis at the Malaysian Masters and the Canadian Open. She has struggled this year with a 20-19 win-loss record.

