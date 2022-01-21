Sports

2022 Australian Open: Ashleigh Barty advances; Naomi Osaka crashes out

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 21, 2022, 05:12 pm 3 min read

Women's singles world number one Ashleigh Barty has reached the fourth round on the ongoing Australian Open on Friday. Barty overcame Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets. Meanwhile, defending champion and three-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka crashed out of the tournament. Osaka was stunned by Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 3-6, 6-7. Here we present the key details.

Barty continued her amazing form in 2022, going unbroken for her sixth consecutive match.

Barty, who won the Adelaide Internation title, had last dropped a set in the opening game of that tournament earlier this month.

She has played breathtaking tennis and is the favorite now after Osaka's exit.

Osaka started well but failed to keep up with the demands post the first set.

Barty fired four aces and made just two double faults. She has a 93% win on the first serve, highlighting her prowess. As per WTA, she has successfully defended 57 consecutive holds of serve. Barty has lost just eight games in her three matches this year at AO. She is through to the round of 16 after extending her unbeaten record this year (7-0).

Barty said she looked after her service games well. "I thought tonight was really clean. I thought I looked after my service games really well. I did well to get out of a real tricky one, being down 0-40. I was just able to keep my momentum going, make returns when it mattered most in important moments. Pretty good performance, I think," she said.

Anisimova upset No.13 seed Osaka after saving two match points. She will face No.1 seed Barty in the fourth round. As per WTA, the two-hour, 15-minute victory was her seventh Top 20 win of her career and the first since she beat Alison Riske in the second round of the 2020 US Open. She has extended her winning streak to eight matches this year.

Earlier, Maria Sakkari overcame Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets. Sakkari, who is yet to lose a set in the ongoing tourney, won 11 of the last 12 games. Kudermetova amassed 32 unforced errors to just 12 winners, besides taking an on-court medical timeout while trailing 3-4 in the first set. Sakkari will take on American Jessica Pegula next.

Following her victory, Sakkari said it has been a great start for her. "It has been a great start, not dropping a set, not getting too tired in my first matches, just finishing the matches in time," she said.