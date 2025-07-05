Who is Ravie Dubey? All to know about 'Ramayana's Lakshman

The title card of Nitesh Tiwari 's Ramayana, touted as India's biggest film, was unveiled on Thursday . The movie is led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. It also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Among the star-studded cast is TV actor Ravie Dubey, who is set to portray Lakshman in the mythological drama. This role is being pegged as his breakthrough into Bollywood.

Career path Dubey's journey in television Born in Gorakhpur, Dubey was raised in Delhi and Gurgaon. He studied electronic and telecommunications engineering at Mumbai's Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology. While in college, he started modeling and got his first TV role with Doordarshan's Stree...Teri Kahaani in 2006. His big break finally came with Saas Bina Sasural and 12/24 Karol Bagh, followed by success on Jamai Raja.

Acting journey Film debut and confirmation of Lakshman Dubey made his big screen debut with UR My Jaan in 2011, but returned to TV after it didn't fare well. He was confirmed as Lakshman in Tiwari's Ramayana prior to the title card's release. Interestingly, Arun Govil, his first producer, plays King Dashratha in the film. Despite months of speculation about his role, Dubey only posted about it after the title card was released on Thursday.

Social media post Actor's heartfelt note after title card release After the film's logo release, Dubey took to Instagram to express his gratitude. He wrote, "It's the greatest honor of my life to be part of a story that has shaped generations." "Welcome to the world of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, the immortal story of Rama vs Ravana. Grateful to walk this path and share it with all of you."