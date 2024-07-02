In brief Simplifying... In brief Hindenburg Research, known for its short positions on Adani shares, has raised questions about Kotak Mahindra Bank's role in the process.

This news has caused a 2% dip in Kotak Bank's share price.

This isn't Hindenburg's first run-in with Adani, as they previously accused the group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, claims which were dismissed by India's Supreme Court.

Kotak Bank accused of managing offshore fund for shorting stocks

Did Kotak Mahindra Bank help short Adani? Hindenburg raises questions

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:51 pm Jul 02, 2024

What's the story Kotak Mahindra Bank, a private sector lender, has been accused by US-based Hindenburg Research of creating and managing an offshore fund used to short Adani stocks. The allegations were made in a blog post today, following a show cause notice from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), regarding Hindenburg's report on the Adani Group. Hindenburg questioned SEBI's omission of Kotak's name in its notice, suggesting it was intended to protect Uday Kotak from scrutiny.

Firm's stance

Hindenburg's response to SEBI's notice

In response to a 46-page show cause notice from SEBI, Hindenburg revealed that it held short positions on Adani shares through an offshore fund structure. The firm stated that this was facilitated by an investor partner who was indirectly shorting Adani derivatives. Hindenburg insisted that it had adequately disclosed its position and potential bias, as it stood to benefit from a decline in Adani shares.

Market impact

Kotak Bank's share price dips

The allegations against Kotak Bank have led to a decrease in its share price. The bank's shares fell by up to 2% to a day's low of ₹1,768 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after Hindenburg's accusations were made public. Over the past three years, stocks of Kotak Mahindra Bank have only increased by 4%, significantly underperforming its peers on Sensex and Nifty.

Past controversy

Hindenburg's previous accusations against Adani

Hindenburg's recent allegations follow its 2023 report accusing Adani Group firms of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The Adani Group dismissed these accusations as malicious and baseless. In January 2024, India's Supreme Court ruled that Adani would not face any more investigations beyond SEBI's current scrutiny. The SC also decided against altering disclosure rules for offshore funds, despite Hindenburg's claims.